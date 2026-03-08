Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refuses to rule out US military draft for Iran war

Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently refused to rule out the idea of President Donald Trump implementing a draft for his war with Iran .

On Sunday, Leavitt sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which host Maria Bartiromo told her that "mothers out there are worried that we're going to have a draft, they're going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this."

When pressed about Trump's plans for possibly putting boots on the ground could include a draft, Leavitt evaded responding, insisting that the president "wisely does not remove options off of the table."

"I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly, but the president as commander in chief wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation," she explained, adding that "it's not part of the current plan right now."

Leavitt's comments come as Trump has been facing heavy criticism for the war, particularly for avoiding required Congressional approval beforehand and not laying out any clear endgame to the conflict.

The last time that a draft was instituted was for the Vietnam War on December 7, 1972.

Military conscription for the most part ended in January 2023, and the US Armed Forces became an all-volunteer military.

Critics have slammed Trump in the past for alleged "draft dodging" claims, with the president having received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War. Four deferments were for college (1964-1968), and another was granted for a medical issue (bone spurs of the heel.)