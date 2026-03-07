Trump urges Latin American leaders to let US hit drug cartels with missile strikes: "We have to use our military!"
Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Latin American nations to use military power against the "cancer" of drug cartels, and offered to support them with US missile strikes targeting narco kingpins.
Trump – who is currently waging war with Iran – laid out a muscular position for advancing US interests in the Western hemisphere, and urged regional leaders to use military force to stamp out criminal organizations, which he likened to a cancer, saying: "We don't want it spreading."
"The only way to defeat these enemies is by unleashing the power of our militaries. We have to use our military," Trump stated.
"We're working with you to do whatever we have to do," he continued. "We'll use missiles. You want us to use a missile? They're extremely accurate.
"'Pheum,' right into the living room," he said, suggesting the sound of a missile in flight. "That's the end of that cartel person. But we'll do whatever you need."
The president made the comments while giving a speech at his Doral golf club during a "Shield of the Americas" summit event, which hosted a dozen right-wing leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei, Ecuador's Daniel Noboa, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.
Trump has already staked bold claims in Latin America with the ousting of Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro. The Republican is now working with Maduro's replacement, Delcy Rodriguez, to claim Venezuelan oil reserves for America.
President Donald Trump vows to "take care" of Cuba
Trump doubled down on his recent warnings toward Cuba, whose officials were not invited to the gathering, and which he has implied could be "next" after taking out leaders in Venezuela and Iran.
"I'll take care of Cuba," Trump told the room.
"They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time," he said, adding, "Cuba's in its last moments of life."
That warning comes a week after Trump, with Israel, launched devastating strikes against Iran, sparking a regional conflict, upending the world's energy and transport sectors, and bringing chaos to previously peaceful areas of the Gulf.
Also, this week, the US and Ecuador announced joint operations to combat drug trafficking that has turned one of the region's safest countries to one of the deadliest in just a few years.
