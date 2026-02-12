Trump drastically rolls back climate protections as alarming move is made official

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday revoked a landmark scientific finding that underpins US regulations aimed at curbing planet-warming pollution, marking the administration's most far-reaching rollback of climate policy to date.

President Donald Trump has officially revoked the endangerment finding, which underpins crucial US climate regulations. © REUTERS

"This determination had no basis in fact, had none whatsoever, and no basis in law," Trump claimed during a White House event where he was joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

As expected, the administration also formally scrapped greenhouse emissions standards on cars. The repeal is expected to be swiftly challenged in court.

The 2009 "endangerment finding" was a determination under then-President Barack Obama that six greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare by fueling climate change.

It came about as a result of a prolonged legal battle ending in a 2007 Supreme Court decision, Massachusetts v. EPA, which ruled that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to determine whether they pose a danger to public health and welfare.

While it initially applied only to vehicle emissions, it later became the legal foundation for a broader suite of climate regulations.

Thursday's repeal was thus accompanied by the repeal of the Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards.

But the consequences could ripple further, placing a host of climate rules in jeopardy – including limits on carbon dioxide from power plants and methane from oil and gas operations.