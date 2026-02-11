Zohran Mamdani, Rashida Tlaib, and more demand release of Palestinian woman caged by ICE

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is among the politicians calling for the immediate release of Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman who has spent nearly a year locked up in an ICE facility in Texas.

Demonstrators hold signs calling for Leqaa Kordia's release at an anti-ICE vigil outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York City on December 29, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mamdani on Tuesday demanded Kordia's immediate release, calling her ongoing detention "cruel & unnecessary."

"Leqaa Kordia has spent nearly a year in an ICE prison for exercising her First Amendment rights in NYC & speaking out against the ongoing genocide in Palestine. She was hospitalized after suffering a seizure. Now she's back in detention," the New York City mayor wrote on X.

Kordia has been languishing in the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado – over 1,500 away from her home in Paterson, New Jersey – since March 2025. She was detained after being arrested in a 2024 protest near Columbia University against Israel's US-backed atrocities in Gaza, though the charges were later dropped.

Kordia was taken into ICE custody after she voluntarily attended what she thought was a routine immigration meeting at the agency's headquarters in Newark. She was in the process of obtaining US permanent residency at the time.

Since then, a federal immigration judge has twice approved Kordia's release on bond, while the Trump administration has appealed the ruling.

Kordia's case garnered renewed attention last Friday when she was hospitalized for 72 hours after a seizure, before being returned to ICE custody. Her family has tried in vain to find out where she was hospitalized and what her current health condition is.

After visiting Kordia last week, her cousin, Hamzah Abushaban, told the Dallas Morning News, "She was lifeless."

"She told me that she literally feels like she’s slowly dying. And then … four or five days later, this happens," Abushaban said.