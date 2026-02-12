Trump warns Iran of "very traumatic" consequences if nuclear deal is not reached

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Iran Thursday with "very traumatic" consequences if it fails to make a nuclear deal – but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was skeptical about the quality of any such agreement.

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday that Iran must make a deal with the US on its nuclear program or it will face "very traumatic" consequences. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Speaking a day after he hosted Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said he hoped for a result "over the next month" from Washington's negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.

"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal," Trump told reporters.

"This will be very traumatic for Iran if they don't make a deal."

Trump – who is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to pressure Iran – recalled the US military strikes he ordered on Tehran's nuclear facilities during Israel's 12-day war with Iran in July last year.

"We'll see if we can get a deal with them, and if we can't, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them," Trump said.

Netanyahu had traveled to Washington to push Trump to take a harder line in the Iran nuclear talks, particularly on including the Islamic Republic's arsenal of ballistic missiles.

But the Israeli and US leaders apparently remained at odds, with Trump saying after their meeting at the White House on Wednesday that he had insisted the negotiations should continue.