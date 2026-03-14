Trump goes on latest racist rant about immigrants: "Their genetics are not exactly your genetics"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appeared to claim that immigrants have bad "genetics" in his latest unhinged rant.

President Donald Trump went on yet another eugenics-inspired rant during an interview with Fox & Friends. © AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

"They're sick people, and a lot of them were let in here; they shouldn't have been let in," Trump rambled during a phone interview with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade.

"Others are just bad; they go bad. There's something wrong, something wrong there," he continued. "Their genetics are not exactly your genetics; it's one of those problems, Brian."

Zeteo News editor-in-chief and CEO Mehdi Hasan was among those blasting the remarks.

"He's a white supremacist. He doesn't hide it," Hasan wrote on X.

This was also not the first time Trump made comments seemingly inspired by eugenics.

"The genetics in that family are very strong, right?" Trump said during a ceremony honoring the late US Army Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis. "I said that before all three families, I said, 'Good.' I see some of the young ones today, and I said, 'You have good genes.'"

He added: "They were asking me, 'What does that mean?' I said, 'Don’t worry about it. You'll figure it out.' But you have the best genes you can have, actually."