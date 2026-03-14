Trump blocked from stripping Somalis of protections

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration from stripping Somalis of protections to live and work on the US.

A judge blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to revoke the temporary protected status of Somali migrants in the US. © AFP/Kerem Yucel

Boston District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary block on the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end TPS protections for Somalis, which was supposed to come into effect March 17.

She cited the devastating consequences that such a decision could have on some 1,100 people, many of whom have lived and worked in the US since the designation was originally set in 1991.

"If Somalia's TPS designation is allowed to terminate, over one thousand people ​will face 'a myriad of grave risks,' including detention and deportation, physical violence if removed to Somalia, and forced separation from ​family members," Burrough wrote in her ruling.

Similar efforts by the Trump administrations to strip some communities – such as Haitians – of TPS have also failed in court, though some have been upheld.

In response to the January 13 DHS announcement, a coalition of groups, including the African Communities Together and the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, banded together to file a lawsuit challenging the termination on the grounds that it violates both the US Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act.