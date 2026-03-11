Washington DC - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall argued that Americans need to suck it up amid their concerns over rising gas prices caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In a recent interview, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall argued that Americans should get used to rising gas prices as a result of the Iran war. © Sarah Silbiger / various sources / AFP

On Tuesday, Marshall sat down for an interview with CNN, where he was asked about his previous description of the rising prices as "a little bit of a hiccup."

Anchor Kaitlan Collins argued that the recent decision to lift sanctions on Russia indicates that President Donald Trump's administration may think the war "could last longer than a brief period."

Marshall quickly grew defensive and condescending, accusing Collins of "really reaching" and living in "this little, little ivory tower" where she avoids "dealing with the real world that the President Trump has."

Nevertheless, Collins continued to press the senator on the "extremely high" gas prices that are a direct result of a war "that the president started."

"Again, freedom is not free," Marshall clapped back. "Americans are gonna have to make some sacrifices, but we're operating from a point of strength... This is one of the prices of war."