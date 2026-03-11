MAGA Senator says Americans need to get used to high gas prices: "Freedom is not free"
Washington DC - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall argued that Americans need to suck it up amid their concerns over rising gas prices caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.
On Tuesday, Marshall sat down for an interview with CNN, where he was asked about his previous description of the rising prices as "a little bit of a hiccup."
Anchor Kaitlan Collins argued that the recent decision to lift sanctions on Russia indicates that President Donald Trump's administration may think the war "could last longer than a brief period."
Marshall quickly grew defensive and condescending, accusing Collins of "really reaching" and living in "this little, little ivory tower" where she avoids "dealing with the real world that the President Trump has."
Nevertheless, Collins continued to press the senator on the "extremely high" gas prices that are a direct result of a war "that the president started."
"Again, freedom is not free," Marshall clapped back. "Americans are gonna have to make some sacrifices, but we're operating from a point of strength... This is one of the prices of war."
Oil prices soar amid Trump's war on Iran
The senator's comments come as gas prices recently shot up to around $3.54 per gallon, the highest since 2024, per CNBC.
Trump and MAGA Republicans have struggled to defend the decision to go to war, with administration officials providing multiple – and sometimes contradictory – explanations for it.
In another moment from the interview, Collins got Marshall to admit "I was wrong" in relation to claims he made that Trump "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program with airstrikes he ordered last year.
Cover photo: Sarah Silbiger / various sources / AFP