Trump goes on lengthy rant defending Fox News host Mark Levin from right-wing Iran war critics

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a long social media rant denouncing right-wing figures who went after radio host Mark Levin over his support for the Iran war.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump berated critics of Fox News anchor Mark Levin, who has been praising his war with Iran. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Sunday night, the Trump claimed that Levin – whom he described as "a truly Great American Patriot" – is "under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."

"Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound," Trump wrote.

"THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran... to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America."



The post came after Levin, who has been cheering on Trump's war on his Fox News and radio shows, got into a social media feud with fellow far-right commentator Megyn Kelly over the weekend.

In an X post Sunday, Levin describing Kelly as "emotionally unhinged" and "utterly toxic." She responded by dubbing him "Micropenis Mark," and accusing him of tweeting about her "obsessively... more than some stalkers I've had arrested."



Levin clapped back, suggesting that Kelly woke up with "'micrope*is' on her mind."

"Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it's... well, you know the rest," he added.

After Trump came to his defense, Levin shared the president's comments, and said he was "humbled" by "such a beautiful note."