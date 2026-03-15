Graham Platner torches Susan Collins over her support for Trump's war on Iran

Graham Platner slammed Senator Susan Collins for her support of President Donald Trump's war on Iran. © Collage: AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images & AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

"Here's Susan Collins expressing her support for a war that has killed hundreds, displaced millions, cost billions, and accomplished nothing while sounding alarmingly open to a bloody ground invasion," Platner said on Saturday.

"25 years since sending me and my friends to war, and she has learned nothing," he continued in an angry post to X that saw him cite comments made by Collins in which she expressed support for the war.

On Friday, Collins confirmed that none of the six soldiers killed during a midair refueling accident in Iraq were from Maine and expressed support for the ongoing bombardment of Iran by US and Israeli forces.

"I am so saddened at the death of the service members who were on the tanker," Collins told reporters before stating that she hopes "this military operation will be both brief and successful."

Collins has served as a senator for Maine since she was first elected in 1997. She supported both President George W. Bush's creation of the Department of Homeland Security in 2002 and his decision to invade Iraq in 2003.

Over recent weeks, as Trump's decision to attack Iran has led to the death of not only many hundreds of Iranians but also a growing number of US service members, Platner has directly called on Collins to stand up to Trump.