White House issues update on Trump summit with Xi amid tensions over Strait of Hormuz issue

Washington DC - The White House confirmed Monday that a summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is likely to be delayed due to the war on Iran.

President Donald Trump's summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (r.), will likely not take place at the end of March. © REUTERS

"It's quite possible the meeting could be delayed," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

"I don't think the meeting is in jeopardy," she added, but said "it's really just a matter of timing."

Trump had admitted to the Financial Times on Sunday that there could be a delay as part of his attempt to pressure China, as well as NATO, into helping to force a reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked to most oil tankers.

"We'd like to know before" the summit, Trump said, adding "we may delay."

Earlier Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said the March 31-April 2 summit may be shelved. However, he sought to row back the idea that this was due to Trump applying pressure on the Hormuz issue.

Speaking to CNBC from Paris where he held "very good" economic meetings with Chinese officials, Bessent said a presidential trip abroad "may not be optimal" during an ongoing war.

"We will see whether the visit takes place as scheduled. But what I do want to parse – and there's a false narrative out there – that if the meetings are delayed, it wouldn't be delayed because the president's demanded that China police the Strait of Hormuz," Bessent said.

"If the meeting for some reason is rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics," he insisted. "The president wants to remain in DC to coordinate the war effort, and traveling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal."