Trump hangs giant ominous banner of his face on Justice Dept building: "Make America Safe Again!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a large banner of his face hung on the exterior of the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters in the nation's capitol.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered a large banner featuring a photo of him to be hung on the exterior of the Justice Department building. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, workers were seen hanging the long blue sign – which features a grimacing Trump with the words "Make America Safe Again" underneath – on the building on Thursday.

The hanging came the same day that Trump held the first meeting of his recently created Board of Peace, which was held at the recently renamed Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace.

MAGA fans on social media have praised the move as a sign of strength, while critics have likened it to that of an authoritarian.

Others have argued the banner of the DOJ specifically signals Trump's control over the nation's top law enforcement branch, which has conventionally been bipartisan over the years to avoid political influence.

Similar banners were also hung at the Agriculture Department and Labor Department buildings in celebration of Labor Day last year, with each costing around $6,000.