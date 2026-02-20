Trump announces move on government files related to aliens after viral Obama podcast

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he is ordering federal agencies to begin "identifying and releasing" government files related to UFOs and aliens.

President Donald Trump directed his administration to identify and release documents related to investigations into the existence of extraterrestrial life. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)," Trump posted on Truth Social.

While he did not specify whether classified documents would be released to the public, Trump added that the files should include "any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

Earlier in the day the Republican president claimed his nemesis, ex-President Barack Obama, had revealed "classified" information in his recent viral podcast remarks about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them and they're not being kept in... Area 51," Obama told host Brian Tyler Cohen, referring to the top-secret US military facility in Nevada at the heart of many UFO conspiracy theories.

"There's no underground facility. Unless, there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

Asked on Thursday about the comments, Trump told reporters that Obama "gave classified information, he is not supposed to be doing that."

The 79-year-old did not specify what part of Obama's remarks were classified, but claimed "he made a big mistake."

When it came to his own beliefs about aliens, Trump said: "I don't know if they are real or not."

No evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.