Trump lashes out at Iran War coverage again: "Have they no shame?"

Washington DC - Scaling up his attacks on the press, President Donald Trump lashed out at the New York Times for its coverage of his war on Iran .

President Donald Trump complained about the New York Times' coverage of the war with Iran. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"For those people that still read The Failing New York Times and, despite the fact that Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, Militarily, and otherwise, you would think that Iran is actually winning or, at the very least, doing quite well," Trump raged in a Monday post to Truth Social.



"But that’s not true, and The New York Times knows that it’s FAKE NEWS! When does this Corrupt Media Outlet apologize for their LIES and horrible actions?" he continued. "Have they no shame? Have they no sense of decency?"

It's unclear what triggered Trump's latest outburst, but it's likely a response to a NYT editorial that was sharply critical of his decision to go to war with Iran.

The paper's editorial board called out Trump's "recklessness" and said that he had "acted on gut instinct and wishfulness."

It argued that Trump's war of aggression has damaged the US, pointing to the global economic chaos it has triggered and the damage it has dealt to the country's military standing.