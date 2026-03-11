Trump slams Massie as "WORST Republican Congressman" in US history, reveals plan to force him out

Washington DC - President Donald Trump endorsed a primary challenger to Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, whom he attacked and labeled the "WORST Republican Congressman" in American history.

President Donald Trump (l) launched an all-out attack on Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie (r) and endorsed his primary challenger. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"The incredible people of Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst 'Republican' Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate," Trump raged in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.



"The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot," he continued.

Trump went on to endorse Gallrein, a farmer who served as a Navy SEAL in the Persian Gulf and Panama, for Massie's congressional seat in Kentucky.

Gallrein is campaigning on a pro-Trump ticket to oust Massie in the GOP primaries, lend his support to the MAGA cause, and "end the woke agenda."

"Unlike 'lightweight' Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel, and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!" Trump wrote.

The endorsement came as Trump gets increasingly frustrated with Massie, who has actively opposed the president's brutal bombing of Iran and has been active in trying to force transparency on the Epstein files.

"I predict that 'Representative' Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress," Trump wrote on Wednesday morning.