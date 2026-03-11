Trump says US has "practically nothing left to target" in Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday again signaled there could be a swift ending to the US war on Iran, saying there is little left in the country for US forces to attack.

President Donald Trump has suggested the end to the US-Israeli war on Iran could come "soon." © REUTERS

There is "practically nothing left to target" and the war will end "soon," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with Axios. "Any time I want it to end, it will end."

Trump has given repeated mixed messages about the timing and aims of the war, but on Monday, he also said the ending could come "soon."

The US president faces negative domestic polls and fears over the global economic disruption from the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Accusations that the White House launched the war without preparing for consequences, including Iranian disruption of oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, are putting the 79-year-old Republican under political pressure.

Speculation is mounting that Trump may seek a quick exit in an attempt to save his party from further damage ahead of November midterm elections for control of Congress.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that "this operation will continue without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives."