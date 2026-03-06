Trump praises Messi at White House event celebrating Inter Miami's MLS Cup win

Washington DC - Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were feted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday in honor of their 2025 MLS Cup championship.

President Donald Trump (r.) receives gifts from Inter Miami CF CEO and Managing Owner Jorge Mas (c.) as Lionel Messi (l.) looks on during an event celebrating the 2025 MLS Cup Champions at the White House on March 5, 2026. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Messi was at the forefront as Miami players, coach Javier Mascherano, and team co-owner Jorge Mas flanked Trump, who opened proceedings with comments on military action in the Middle East.

But he soon got down to the team's 2025 exploits and reminiscences of Brazilian icon Pele's 1970s stint with the New York Cosmos and its electrifying effect on soccer in the US.

"I shouldn't say this because I'm old, but I watched Pele play," Trump said. "I don't know, you (Messi) may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good."

The players came bearing gifts for Trump, including a No. 47 jersey from the team's signature pink kit, reflecting his status as the nation's 47th president.

From Trump there were shout-outs to Miami's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, rising star Tadeo Allende, and Rodrigo De Paul – and a subtle dig at former president Joe Biden.

"It's my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel," Trump said, an oblique reference to the fact Messi did not attend the ceremony when Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2025.