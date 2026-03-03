Trump says "everything's been knocked out" in Iran as he makes contradictory claims about war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted that US-Israeli strikes had "knocked out" most of Iran's military, while denying that Israel had forced him into launching the war that has engulfed the Middle East.

Trump, however, offered no firm plan for Iran, saying possible leaders eyed by the US had been killed and admitting that a replacement for slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei could be just as bad.

The 79-year-old Republican has faced criticism for conflicting messages about his justifications and aims after launching the region's biggest conflict in more than two decades.

"Just about everything's been knocked out," Trump said as he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, answering his first questions from reporters since the strikes began on Saturday.

"They have no navy, it's been knocked out. They have no air force. It's been knocked out. They have no air detection, that's been knocked out. Their radar has been knocked out."

Trump, who has given differing reasons in recent days for launching "Operation Epic Fury," claimed that Iran was going to strike first and that the US acted to pre-empt it.

In doing so, he walked back Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments on Monday that Washington did so only after learning that ally Israel was going to strike.

"Based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they [Iran] were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen," Trump said in the Oval Office. "So, if anything, I might have forced Israel's hand."

Trump faced criticism for the lack of an apparent plan for Iran, and he admitted that he was not sure how the situation would play out.

"I guess the worst case would be, we do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right?" Trump said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.