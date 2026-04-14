Trump reacts to FEMA official's claim about teleporting into Waffle House: "Was he kidding?!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his reaction after FEMA official Gregg Phillips made a bizarre claim during an interview.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r.) was asked about a FEMA official insisting that he involuntarily teleported to a Waffle House. © Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During an interview with the Onward podcast last year, Phillips claimed he was involuntarily teleported from his home to a Waffle House located 50 miles away.

When asked about the remarks during a recent interview with CNN, Trump thought the official was joking.

"What does teleport mean? Was he kidding?" Trump said.

When informed that Phillips was serious, Trump responded, "I don't know anything about teleporting... It just sounds a little strange, but I know nothing about teleporting or him, but I'll find out about it right now."

Prior to his role – which is considered the most consequential in the agency – Phillips built a reputation as a devout Christian and MAGA loyalist who regularly pushed conspiracy theories and claims of bizarre religious and supernatural experiences.

He has reportedly claimed that a dead girlfriend lifted his car off the road to avoid a crash, that Satan spoke to him during a trip to Spain, and that he once passed out only to wake up in a McDonald's with a Big Mac in his lap.

After CNN first reported Phillips' Waffle House story, the White House urged the Department of Homeland Security – FEMA's parent agency – to either fire him or remove him from public view.