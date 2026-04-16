Trump reportedly discussed AI Jesus meme with "agent of chaos" before posting it

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly got the bright idea of posting an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ claims from one of his MAGA loyalists.

A recent report claims that an administration official showed President Donald Trump the AI meme of him as Christ before it was shared on social media. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot / Truth Social

Two sources told Axios that Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte met with the president in South Florida over the weekend, and brought the image to Trump's attention.

While everyone present at the time thought the meme – which features Trump as Christ healing a sick man – was a joke, the 79-year-old apparently saw it as an opportunity.

Trump then shared the image in a Truth Social post on Sunday, sparking widespread backlash, including from conservatives who accused the him of blasphemy.

After hastily deleting the post, Trump claimed he thought image showed him as a "doctor."

Per Axios, Pulte's antics have previously caused friction in the Trump administration.

The Financial Times previously dubbed him an "agent of chaos" over his push for investigations into Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has angered Trump for refusing to lower interest rates at his demand.