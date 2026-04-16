Trump strips funding for Catholic charity helping children amid feud with Pope Leo XVI

President Donald Trump's administration recently canceled a contract with Catholic Churches as he continues to publicly feud with Pope Leo XVI. © Collage: Alberto PIZZOLI & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

According to The Miami Herald, the administration abruptly canceled an $11 million contract with Catholic Charities, which provides shelter and care for migrant children who enter the US alone.

The move ended a relationship between that began when Cuban exiles began arriving in South Florida in the 1960s.

In a statement, Archbishop Thomas Wenski praised the charity, claiming it has "served as a model for other agencies throughout the country."



"Our track record in serving this vulnerable population is unmatched. Yet, the Archdiocese of Miami's Catholic Charities' services for unaccompanied minors has been stripped of funding and will be forced to shut down within three months," Wenski said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services claimed the cuts were due to the fact that the population of children in the program is now "significantly lower" than before.

The cut comes as Trump has been clashing with the Pope over the pontiff's condemnation of war while the US continued its aggression against Iran and other countries.