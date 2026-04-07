Trump revives Greenland gripe in latest scathing attack on NATO allies

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at NATO allies who did not support his war on Iran and reiterated his desire to annex Greenland.

President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to annex Greenland and slammed NATO allies for opposing him and his war on Iran. © REUTERS

"Look, we went to NATO," Trump recalled. "I didn't ask very strongly, I just said, 'Hey, if you want to help, great.'"

He claims he was told by unnamed allies: "'No, no, no we will not help.'"

Trump went on to say that NATO members had "actually gone out of their way not to help."

The alliance, he said, "is a paper tiger" that Russian President Vladimir "Putin's not afraid of."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who Trump called "a great person," is expected in Washington this week. On Wednesday he will hold talks with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The remarks mark the latest dust-up between Trump and NATO.

The 79-year-old has made no secret of his desire to annex Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, despite almost universal opposition on the island and in Europe generally.

Discussing his displeasure with NATO, Trump said: "It all began with – if you want to know the truth – Greenland."

"We want Greenland," he reiterated. "They don't want to give it to us. And I said, 'bye, bye.'"