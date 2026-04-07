Tucker Carlson slams Trump's "vile" Easter Day post as "mockery of Christianity"
Woodstock, New York - Right-wing political commentator Tucker Carlson recently broke with President Donald Trump, criticizing the politician directly for the first time.
On Monday night's episode of his podcast, Carlson slammed the president for mocking Islam and faith in general, something "no decent person" should do.
"You mock other people's faith – you mock the idea of faith itself," Carlson argued. "We are not God. Only if you think you are do you talk this way."
His remarks came after Trump shared an expletive-laden Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, in which he demanded Iran "open the f***in'" Strate of Hormuz, "or you'll be living in hell!"
Throughout the rest of the day, the president didn't share any message to celebrate the holiday, but did find time to post a video of what appears to be homeless women in California washing clothes using a fire hydrant, and a post complaining about a claim that "9% of all US births were born to temporary migrant mothers."
Carlson went on to call the post "a mockery of Christianity," not Islam as intended.
"To send a tweet with the F word on Easter morning promising the murder of civilians and then saying 'praise be to Allah' – you are mocking every other Christian and me."
"That is evil. That is an intentional desecration of beauty and truth – which is the definition of evil," he added.
MAGA turns on Donald Trump over Easter Day message
Carlson was once a former Fox News host who pushed aggressively to help Trump get elected for both of his terms. But he has recently joined a number of notable MAGA figures and conservative commentators who have grown heavily critical of both the US' role in the Israel-Gaza war and Trump's war with Iran.
Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – who was once one of Trump's most ardent MAGA allies in the House – also slammed the president and questioned his faith over the Easter post, arguing, "Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace... Not escalating war that is hurting people."
British political commentator Piers Morgan, who has made a habit of defending the president, called the post "embarrassing," and advised Trump to delete it "unless you want everyone to think you've lost your marbles."
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP