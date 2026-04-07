Trump threatens imminent full-blown genocide in Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to commit a genocide in Iran , saying that "a whole civilization will die" on Tuesday if the country does not accept his war demands.

President Donald Trump said the US would commit genocide in Iran, vowing that "A whole civilization will die tonight." © REUTERS

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The increasingly erratic and violent 79-year-old already said the US military would bomb Iran's bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure into the "stone ages."

Trump has announced a deadline of 8 PM ET Tuesday for Iran to end its de-facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, he said a temporary cease-fire proposal being circulated was insufficient.

Iran has rejected US pressure, with state media reporting that Tehran is insisting on guarantees for permanent end to the war.

In his Truth Social post, Trump left the door open for a last-hour agreement.

"Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight," he wrote.

Trump said Monday that US forces would destroy "every bridge in Iran" and cripple "every power plant" in the country – something that would be a blatant war crime.