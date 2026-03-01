RFK Jr.'s tenure labeled "one year of failure" by world's leading medical journal

London, UK - The world's top leading medical journal has published a scathing review of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's first year in office.

On Saturday, the Lancet – one of the oldest peer-reviewed medical journals in circulation – published its latest issue, which included an editorial titled, "Robert F. Kennedy Jr: 1 year of failure."

The mostly blank cover features a quote from the article that reads, "The destruction that Kennedy has wrought in 1 year might take generations to repair, and there is little hope for US health and science while he remains at the helm."

The editorial lists several problems with Kennedy's leadership, such as his decision to fire countless employees, his revisions to long-standing health guidelines and recommendations, financial cuts made to research and institutions, and his affinity for "bad science."

Prior to President Donald Trump tapping him as the nation's health secretary, Kennedy spent years as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

Since he was appointed, Kennedy has faced criticism for pushing medical information, and while he promised not to outlaw vaccines, he has worked tirelessly to change the public narrative about them.