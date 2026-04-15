Trump praises Hungary's new prime minister after far-right ally Orban loses election

Washington DC - President Donald Trump spoke favorably of Hungary's prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar, who defeated nationalist Viktor Orban, a key Trump ally, and said the newcomer was "going to do a good job," according to an ABC interview.

President Donald Trump (r.) praised Hungary's new prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar, on Tuesday, saying he was "going to do a good job." © Collage: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Orban, who maintained close ties to Moscow, was ousted in Sunday's ballot after 16 years in power as voters handed a decisive victory to Magyar's Tisza party with a record turnout.

"I think the new man's going to do a good job – he's a good man," Trump told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who posted the remarks on X Tuesday.

Trump noted that Magyar was formerly a member of Orban's party and had similar views on immigration, according to Karl.

"I think he's going to be good," Trump was quoted as saying.

Magyar, for his part, said he was heartened by the fact that Trump spoke about him "in very friendly terms."

Vice President JD Vance visited Budapest last week to rally with Orban, and hailed the 62-year-old as a "model" for Europe.

Trump reportedly said he did not know if it would have made a difference if he had personally gone to Hungary to campaign for Orban.

"He was behind substantially," Trump told Karl. "I wasn't that involved in this one. Viktor's a good man, though."

Orban's defeat in Hungary is seen as a blow to global nationalists and signals the waning allure of the Trumpism movement in Europe, raising questions about whether proximity to the US leader could be a political liability.