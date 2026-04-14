Trump turns on far-right ally Meloni as Italy rejects US-Israeli wars: "I'm shocked"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, one of his main European allies, over her unwillingness to join his catastrophic war on Iran .

President Donald Trump hit out at his far-right ally, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who is refusing to join his unprovoked war on Iran. © Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP

"I'm shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong," he said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The interview was published the day after Meloni condemned Trump's unprecedented attacks on Pope Leo XIV, after the pontiff's repeated calls for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Trump told Corriere that it was she who was "unacceptable" because she supposedly did not care if Iran had a nuclear weapon – something that Tehran is neither willing, nor currently able to obtain.

Trump said she did not want Italy to be involved in the war, which began with Israeli-US attacks on Iran, even though it gets much of its oil from the region.

Meloni, Italy's far-right leader since October 2022, has been one of Trump's closest allies in Europe and often seeks to act as a mediator between diverging US and European views. Along with other EU leaders, she has grown increasingly critical of the unprovoked aggression against Iran and Lebanon, going as far as to suspend her country's defense agreement with Israel.

Support for her stance came from across the political spectrum in Italy.

"We are and remain staunch supporters of Western unity and steadfast allies of the United States, but this unity is built on mutual loyalty, respect, and honesty," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X.

He said that until now, Trump considered Meloni a courageous person, and "he was not mistaken, but she is a woman who never shies away from saying what she thinks."

"And on Pope Leo XIV she said exactly what all of us Italians think. The prime minister and the government defend and will always defend only and solely the interests of Italy," he said.