Trump says Kyiv must negotiate "fast" ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday he hopes Ukraine reaches a deal with Russia "fast" ahead of Tuesday's Washington-brokered talks in Geneva between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) and US President Donald Trump shake hands during their bilateral meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2026. © HANDOUT / X ACCOUNT OF VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY / AFP

"Ukraine better come to the table, fast," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Washington.

Trump is pushing to end the conflict, unleashed when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but two previous rounds of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi did not yield any signs of a breakthrough.

Both sides said publicly the discussions were productive, but they remain far apart on the key issue of territory.

Moscow has stuck to its demands in the talks for sweeping territorial and political concessions from Ukraine – rejected by Kyiv as tantamount to capitulation.

Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in the US delegation, while former Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky will lead Moscow's team.