Biden allies voice concerns about his "fatigued" health status amid prostate cancer battle

Washington DC - Aides of President Joe Biden claim he has been making notable strides amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer , but other allies expressed conflicting concerns.

Several sources close to Joe Biden claim the former president has appeared "more fatigued" in recent weeks amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Biden and his aides say he has been doing well and making progress on his treatment since he announced last May that he had been diagnosed with "aggressive" stage 4 prostate cancer.

Aides say Biden has been busy working on a memoir and making a slew of public appearances, which he expects to do more of in the coming months.

But several other sources – including two former administration officials and an elected Democrat – told the outlet he has "appeared more fatigued in private interactions over the past several weeks," which they attributed to his diagnosis.



Biden served as president between 2021 and 2024, and while he intended to run for reelection, he dropped out late in the race amid criticisms about his age and widely perceived cognitive decline.

His Vice President Kamala Harris went on to lose to Donald Trump, who described Biden last month as "the worst thing that ever happened to old people."

To this day, many of Biden's aides and administration officials continue to face backlash from critics who claim they repeatedly lied about his health towards the end of his term.