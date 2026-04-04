Trump signs executive order expanding NCAA control over college sports

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order aimed at giving the National Collegiate Athletic Association more power to fix college sports , which he claims are broken.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an order pushing for new rules in college sports, including participation limits and bans on pay-for-play. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The president signed the order on Friday, directing federal agencies to "bolster the effectiveness of key college-sports rules on transferring, eligibility, and pay-for-play by evaluating whether violations of such rules render a university unfit for Federal grants and contracts."

It urges those agencies to push for new regulations, including a five-year eligibility limit.

The order also calls for transfer rules to ensure "continuity," medical care for athletes, revenue-sharing for women's sports, a ban on improper financial arrangements such as pay-for-play agreements, and protections against "unscrupulous agent conduct."

The latest order comes nearly a month after Trump hosted a roundtable to discuss issues in college sports alongside notable sports figures and officials.

During the event, the president explained his efforts were driven by the claim that if he didn't, "our whole educational system is gonna go out of business."

According to Fox News, college sports commissioners from the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12 all shared public statements unanimously thanking Trump for his action.