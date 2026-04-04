Trump requests billions in funding cuts to Health and Human Services

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently put in a request for billions of dollars to be cut from the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a recent budget request, President Donald Trump asked for roughly $16 billion in cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The Hill, the White House has submitted its 2027 fiscal request, which asks for roughly $16 billion in cuts to HHS that would amount to 12.5% of the department's entire budget.

The largest cut requested was $5 billion from the National Institutes of Health, which the White House claimed is plagued by numerous issues.

"NIH broke the trust of the American people with wasteful spending, misleading information, risky research, and the promotion of dangerous ideologies that undermine public health," the request argued.

The request also aims to consolidate costs through the creation of the Administration for a Healthy America, an office that will combine the work of agencies the department has already eliminated, along with those it has yet to.

The primary focus of the AHA will be on eliminating HHS programs that the White House believes promote "radicalized DEI ideologies," such as funding for youth LGBTQ+ services provided through Planned Parenthood.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has worked with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to implement drastic cuts to the department.