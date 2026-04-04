Trump warns Iran of "hell" if deal is not reached within 48 hours: "Time is running out"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell."

Trump warned that Iran would face "Hell" if a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz was not reached in 48 hours. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them," the president said Saturday, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"

Trump had initially threatened on March 21 to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, beginning with the country's biggest, "if Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS."

President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell."Two days later, however, he said "very good and productive conversations" were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

He later again pushed the deadline back, setting it to expire at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Experts have said that attacks on civilian energy infrastructure could constitute a war crime.