Trump slammed for sharing uncensored video of Florida woman's gruesome murder

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he shared a video of a woman being beaten to death on social media.

President Donald Trump recently shared an uncensored video on social media of a woman in Florida being beaten to death by an immigrant. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Thursday night, the president shared a post on Truth Social that featured surveillance camera footage showing a man identified by authorities as a Haitian immigrant beating a woman with a hammer outside a gas station where she worked in Fort Myers, Florida.

Trump claimed the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden granted the man Temporary Protective Status, a program he described as "abused and fraudulent."

He said his administration is working to "terminate" the program, but "Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way."

He went on to say he felt an "obligation" to share the violent video so that "people can see what Democrats are protecting, and wanting to come into our Country."

The Department of Homeland Security also shared the video, but blurred out parts of the attack.

President Trump has repeatedly used isolated incidents such as the one in the video to justify his aggressive immigration agenda by pushing the narrative that immigrants are criminals and murderers.

During the 2024 presidential race, he and Vice President JD Vance pushed the unfounded claim that legal Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating the pets of their White neighbors.