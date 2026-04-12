Newsom trolls "Voldemort" Stephen Miller for going "missing" amid purge of Noem and Bondi: "In a timeout?"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled White House Advisor Stephen Miller for going missing as President Donald Trump continues to purge members of his cabinet .

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r) brutally trolled White House Advisor Stephen Miller (l) over his sudden and conspicuous absence. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura & AFP/Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

"Why has Voldemort been hiding?" Newsom's Press Office on Thursday wrote in a trolling all-caps post to X. "Did Trump put him in a timeout for bad behavior?"

The comment was accompanied by an edited photo showing a billboard that read "Missing? Stephen Miller" alongside an unflattering picture of President Donald Trump's infamous adviser, as well as a phone number.

Newsom has on multiple occasions compared Miller to the Harry Potter franchise's central villain, Voldemort, who was infamously played by Ralph Fiennes in the film series.

"Stephen Miller stuns in new White House portrait," Newsom's Press Office wrote in August alongside a picture of Fiennes' portrayal of the character.

Miller is seen as one of the architects of Trump's aggressive crackdown on migrants across the US, including this winter's invasion of Minnesota by violent masked immigration agents.

Since the Department of Homeland Security found itself responsible for the fatal shootings of two peaceful protesters on the streets of Minneapolis, Miller has largely disappeared from the media rounds.

Newsom's trolling suggests that he potentially sees Miller as the next target in Trump's purge of top cabinet members, after both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi were unceremoniously booted from their positions.

In an interview Newsom gave in March, he referred to Miller as "the dark heart of the administration… the darkest of the dark arts."