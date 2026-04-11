Trump reveals more details of lead-up to Melania's bizarre Epstein video

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that his wife, Melania Trump , "had a right" to speak about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and that it "doesn't bother" him.

President Donald Trump said in an interview that Melania Trump's statement on Epstein "doesn't bother" him, but that he was unaware of it ahead of time. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Jim Watson

"She had a right to talk about it, because the fake news covers her so inaccurately," Trump told the New York Times in an interview on Friday. "Would I have done it that way? Perhaps not, perhaps, I don't know."

He initially denied knowing anything at all about the first lady's intention to make a surprise statement addressing rumors about her association with the infamous sex criminal.

In a pre-recorded message that came out of the blue, Melania denied having any knowledge of Epstein's abuse, said that she was never his victim, and rejected claims that he had introduced her to President Trump

"It doesn't bother me," Trump told the NYT. "I didn't know what the statement was… but I knew she was going to make a statement."

"She finds it very insulting," he added. "She didn't meet me through Jeffrey Epstein. And I could understand her feelings. But I said, 'If you want to do it, do it.'"

Both Trump and Melania have denied having a close association with Epstein, despite thousands of mentions in the Epstein files and photos of them together with the notorious financier.