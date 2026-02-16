Trump sparks further health fears with incomprehensible slurring during speech

Washington DC - President Donald Trump descended into an incomprehensible and slurred series of sentences while giving comments at the White House, intensifying concerns surrounding his health.

"I'm proud to officially name the undisput..." Trump began, before nosediving into a series of bizarre and meaningless noises for several seconds.

"When did this come out, Mr. Speaker? The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal," he continued, seemingly regaining an understanding of what was going on.

It didn't last long, however, as the 79-year-old quickly tumbled into a bizarre rant about the word "coal" and its reputation.

"We have to proceed, always. I don't use the word 'coal,' you know; it needs a PR job because it had a bad reputation for a while," he said.

"So we're not allowed to say the word 'coal' anymore; it has to be preceded by 'beautiful, clean coal.'"

The unusual incident occurred on Wednesday as Trump spoke at an event at the White House in which he signed an executive order directing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to use coal to run military bases and facilities.

During the meeting, he was also issued a golden trophy by the Washington Coal Club, designating him as the "Undisputed Champion of Coal."

In response to the incident, Trump's opponents came out in force to tease and make fun of the president's apparent ailing health.

"The sundowning starts earlier every day," wrote California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office on X.