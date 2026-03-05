Man accused of Trump assassination plot blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards

New York, New York - A Pakistani man accused of plotting to kill US politicians including President Donald Trump reportedly claimed Wednesday he had been pressured by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to devise the murder-for-hire scheme.

Asif Raza Merchant said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pressured him into concocting a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump and other US politicians. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Asif Raza Merchant was charged in September 2024 with seeking to hire a hitman to assassinate unidentified lawmakers. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Revolutionary Guards have allegedly sought to kill top US officials following the 2020 assassination of one of their commanders, Qasem Soleimani on Trump's orders.

During his trial Wednesday, Merchant testified that he was forced into the plot to protect his family in the Iranian capital Tehran from the IRGC, adding that he thought he would get caught before anyone was killed, multiple media outlets reported.

He said he was never ordered to kill a specific person but noted his Iranian contact had mentioned three people in connection with the plot: Trump, former President Joe Biden, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

"My family was under threat, and I had to do this," Merchant told the court through an Urdu interpreter, according to the Washington Post. "I was not wanting to do this so willingly."