Jimmy Kimmel asks Trump to let him host White House Correspondents' Dinner: "Think of the ratings!"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently asked President Donald Trump if he could take over hosting duties for the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Jimmy Kimmel (r.) asked Donald Trump to let him host the White House Correspondents' Dinner after the president agreed to attend for the first time. © Collage: Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP & AFP PHOTO / ABC/ DISNEY / RANDY HOLMES

While giving the monologue during a recent episode of his late-night show, Kimmel brought up the president's Monday announcement that he plans to attend the dinner for the first time in his political career.

"This year, I guess Trump didn't want to be made fun of by a comedian, so the host is a mentalist," Kimmel said, referring to this year's emcee Oz Pearlman.

"We'll have a mentalist and a mental case onstage together."

In recent years, the dinner has been hosted by comedians or media figures who roast the president and other politicians in attendance. Past hosts have included Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien.

Trump, who is known for his apparent inability to take criticism, has avoided attending while in office.

Kimmel, who hosted the dinner in 2012, pleaded with the president to allow him to take over this year.

"And I want to address the president directly on this: Mr. President, please let me host this dinner. I've never asked you for anything before. Can you imagine? You, me, the commissioner of the FCC, all at a table together? Think of the ratings," Kimmel joked.

"I'll even throw in an award. You like awards – I'll give you a brand-new award... The Dondy Correspondy. No one will ever get it besides you," he added.