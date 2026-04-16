Tulsi Gabbard seeks retribution against whistleblower behind Trump's first impeachment

Washington DC - National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against the whistleblower who triggered President Donald Trump 's impeachment in 2019.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referrals to the DOJ against a key figure in President Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The whistleblower alleged in a 2019 complaint that Trump had attempted to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He had reportedly attempted to pressure Zelensky to investigate then-former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The Ukrainian leader refused Trump's request, but the matter triggered an investigation.

In December 2019, the House of Representatives impeached Trump over charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

A spokesperson for Gabbard's office confirmed to CBS News that she had drafted criminal referrals for the whistleblower who first reported the Zelensky case, as well as a former intelligence community watchdog.

It is unclear what the allegations are, but the Office of the National Intelligence Director has requested that the DOJ conduct a full criminal investigation.

"Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach [Trump] in 2019," Gabbard wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Gabbard alleged in a press release that former Inspector General Michael Atkinson had failed to follow proper procedures in the investigation and had "relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives."