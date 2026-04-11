Pope Leo XIV lashes out at warmongers and wealth-hoarders in pointed address: "Enough!"

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV lashed out against warmongers on Saturday while calling on billions of people around the globe to embrace peace in an extraordinary address.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a forthright condemnation of war and greed during a prayer vigil for peace at St Peter's Basilica in Rome. © REUTERS

In one of his most passionate entreaties yet to end the catastrophic Middle East war launched by the US and Israel, the American pope said faith was needed "in order to face this dramatic hour in history together".

"Those who pray are aware of their own limitations; they do not kill or threaten with death," Leo said in an address during a prayer vigil for peace at St Peter's Basilica.

"Instead, death enslaves those who have turned their backs on the living God, turning themselves and their own power into a mute, blind and deaf idol, to which they sacrifice every value, demanding that the whole world bend its knee."

He added: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life," Pope Leo implored

Uttered in measured tones, as is customary for the soft-spoken head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, the comments by the 70-year-old Leo nevertheless marked some of the most direct criticism yet of the wave of death and destruction consuming the globe.

"Dear brothers and sisters, there are certainly binding responsibilities that fall to the leaders of nations. To them we cry out:sStop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided!"