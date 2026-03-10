Trump taps Erika Kirk for important role on US Air Force Academy board

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently appointed Erika Kirk, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk , to an important role with the US Air Force Academy.

President Donald Trump (l.) has appointed Erika Kirk (r.) to fill her late husband's seat on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

According to The Hill, the president tapped Erika to fill the seat her husband left vacant on the Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors, which is tasked with recommending changes to be made at the academy to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The board also produces an annual report regarding the institute's morale, financial state, and academics.

The panel is comprised of 16 members and includes several lawmakers, such as Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who was recently chosen by Trump to replace Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security.

Charlie Kirk was a prominent far-right commentator and founder of Turning Point USA. He was fatally shot last September during an event at a college in Utah.

Erika has since taken over TPUSA, which focuses on recruiting young Republican voters, and has vowed to carry on her husband's legacy and work.

As Charlie was a staunch MAGA ally and seen as a major influence in the rapid rise of Trump's popularity, Erika has maintained a very close relationship with the president.