Trump drops bombshell news about Kristi Noem's future as DHS head

Trump has announced that Kristi Noem will no longer serve as the head of DHS after widespread outrage over the administration's immigration crackdown.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has announced that Kristi Noem will no longer serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security amid widespread outrage over the administration's immigration crackdown.

Kristi Noem will no longer serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security, President Trump announced on Thursday.
Kristi Noem will no longer serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security, President Trump announced on Thursday.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to multiple media reports, Trump was upset with Noem's testimony at a Senate hearing this week, where she said the president had approved a $220 million DHS advertising campaign in which she featured prominently.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Markwayne Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, would take over from Noem at the powerful department on March 31.

Graham Platner rails against Trump's war in Iran, gets in nasty feud with Ted Cruz
Donald Trump Graham Platner rails against Trump's war in Iran, gets in nasty feud with Ted Cruz

The president said Noem (54) would become his special envoy for a new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere he called "The Shield of the Americas."

Noem "has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)," Trump said.

Trump described Mullin as a "MAGA Warrior" and said he will be a "spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security."

Mullin's nomination will be subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," Trump said.

Noem fired after facing criticism from both parties in Senate hearing

Senator Markwayne Mullin (l.) is set to replace Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security at the end of the month.
Senator Markwayne Mullin (l.) is set to replace Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security at the end of the month.  © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Noem came in for bipartisan criticism at Tuesday's Senate hearing over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown.

"Under your leadership, the Homeland Security Department has been devoid of any moral compass or respect for the rule of law," Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, told Noem.

Durbin and other Democrats repeatedly asked Noem to apologize for the deaths of two Americans shot dead by federal agents in Minnesota during protests against the immigration crackdown and for calling them "domestic terrorists."

Nida Allam sends warning to Democratic Party after conceding North Carolina congressional primary
Politicians Nida Allam sends warning to Democratic Party after conceding North Carolina congressional primary

Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, had harsh words for Noem's tenure at DHS and called for her resignation.

"What we've seen is a disaster under your leadership," Tillis said. "What we've seen is innocent people getting detained that turn out are American citizens."

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, questioned Noem about the $220 million spent by DHS on television advertisements urging undocumented migrants to self-deport.

Noem said the advertisement campaign had been "effective."

"They were effective in your name recognition," Kennedy shot back.

Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

More on Donald Trump: