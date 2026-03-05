Trump drops bombshell news about Kristi Noem's future as DHS head

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has announced that Kristi Noem will no longer serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security amid widespread outrage over the administration's immigration crackdown.

According to multiple media reports, Trump was upset with Noem's testimony at a Senate hearing this week, where she said the president had approved a $220 million DHS advertising campaign in which she featured prominently.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Markwayne Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, would take over from Noem at the powerful department on March 31.

The president said Noem (54) would become his special envoy for a new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere he called "The Shield of the Americas."

Noem "has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)," Trump said.

Trump described Mullin as a "MAGA Warrior" and said he will be a "spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security."

Mullin's nomination will be subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," Trump said.