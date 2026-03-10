Trump officials accused of using immigration policy for "brazen" censorship in new lawsuit
Washington DC - A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses several members of President Donald Trump's administration of using an immigration policy to supress the free speech of undocumented individuals.
The suit was filed by filed by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and Protect Democracy, and lists Attorney General Pam Bondi, Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio, and now-former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants.
The administration and its officials stand accused of engaging in "a brazen and far-reaching campaign of censorship."
"Defendants have adopted a new policy of excluding and deporting noncitizens whose work involves combatting misinformation and disinformation... with the goal of punishing independent researchers, advocates, and others who research and report on the major internet platforms," the suit states.
The plaintiffs claimed they are living in "pervasive fear" of arrest and deportation, and argued the policy is a violation of their First Amendment rights.
Trump administration responds to lawsuit
Since the beginning of Trump's second term, his administration has waged both aggressive immigration and censorship campaigns – deporting thousands of undocumented individuals without due process and feuding with media outlets and figures that are critical of them.
In a statement to NPR, a State Department spokesperson argued that visas are "a privilege, not a right," and that the US is "under no obligation to admit or suffer the presence of individuals who subvert our laws and deny our citizens their Constitutional rights."
While the DHS did not provide a statement, the DOJ said they would "continue to defend against baseless lawsuits like this one that seek to weaken the Government's authority."
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI, ROBERTO SCHMIDT/ AFP, & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP