Trump officials accused of using immigration policy for "brazen" censorship in new lawsuit

Washington DC - A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses several members of President Donald Trump 's administration of using an immigration policy to supress the free speech of undocumented individuals.

(From l. to r.) State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are all named as defendants in the lawsuit. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI, ROBERTO SCHMIDT/ AFP, & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The suit was filed by filed by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and Protect Democracy, and lists Attorney General Pam Bondi, Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio, and now-former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants.

The administration and its officials stand accused of engaging in "a brazen and far-reaching campaign of censorship."

"Defendants have adopted a new policy of excluding and deporting noncitizens whose work involves combatting misinformation and disinformation... with the goal of punishing independent researchers, advocates, and others who research and report on the major internet platforms," the suit states.

The plaintiffs claimed they are living in "pervasive fear" of arrest and deportation, and argued the policy is a violation of their First Amendment rights.