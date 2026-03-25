Trump taps far-right "alpha male" influencer to be the face of American tourism

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has tapped Nick Adams, a far-right "alpha male" influencer whom he'd previously nominated to be the ambassador to Malaysia, to be the new US diplomatic envoy for tourism.

Far-right influencer Nick Adams will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values. © AFP/Mohd Rasfan

According to a bio put out by the State Department, Adams has served as the "special presidential envoy for American tourism, exceptionalism, and values" since March 17 after failing to become the ambassador to Malaysia.

The Australian-American conservative commentator has described himself as an "alpha male." He served as a member of the Ashfield council in Sydney and was ultimately suspended from Australia's conservative Liberal Party after getting into an altercation with a journalist.

Adams has made a name for himself by trolling people online and touting his masculinity. In 2023, he bragged about going to Hooters, eating rare steaks, and reading the bible every night in a bizarre post on X.

Despite having a history of making Islamophobic remarks, Adams was endorsed by Trump to become the ambassador last year. It didn't work out, however, and his nomination was pulled in February.

"It will be my honor to serve this country as Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values," Adams wrote on X in an official announcement on Tuesday, alongside a lengthy video.

"The United States is a nation that, since its inception, was destined for greatness, and the story of American greatness is the most captivating, exciting, and inspiring in the history of the world," he said in the clip.

"Nick Adams is an America First patriot," said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle in a statement cited by the Guardian.