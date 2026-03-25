Trump-endorsed North Carolina Senate candidate loses primary bid

Greensboro, North Carolina - Phil Berger, the top Republican in the North Carolina Senate, recently lost his primary race despite having a glowing endorsement from President Donald Trump .

North Carolina Senate candidate and incumbent Phil Berger (r.) recently lost his primary bid, despite having an endorsement from President Donald Trump. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Politico, unofficial results for the Greensboro-area seat first revealed that Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page was beating Berger by only two votes, but after a machine recount and separate hand recount of ballots in some counties, Berger ultimately lost by 23 votes.

The incumbent ended up conceding, congratulating Page on his victory.

"Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state's outlook and reputation," Berger said in a statement. "It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation."

The loss comes after Berger – a powerful figure in North Carolina politics – gained an endorsement in December from the president, who described him as an "America First Patriot" who will "never let you down."

Berger has led Republicans in the state since 2005, and last year, he spearheaded an effort to redraw the state's district maps to help the GOP maintain its majorities in the November midterms.

Trump's endorsements are usually seen as a lock-in for candidates, as most either win or advance to runoffs.