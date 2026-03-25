Former Minnesota Governor and Navy Seal Jesse Ventura calls on Barron Trump to enlist in Iran war

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura recently suggested that President Donald Trump 's youngest son should step up to fight his father's war with Iran .

In a recent interview, former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura (l.) called on President Donald Trump to send his son Barron (r.) to fight in the Iran war. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview on the show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ventura – a decorated Navy Seal who served in the Vietnam War – argued that "a war is justified" if a leader would be willing to send their kids.

"How can you send somebody else's kids to a war if you won't send your own?" Ventura asked.

He then described the president as a "draft dodging coward," and pointed out that though Trump has had multiple children with multiple wives, there has never been a Trump in the military.

"Well, Barron, you can change that," Ventura said. "Enlist in the United States military right now, do something your father didn't have the courage to do, do something your father didn't have the patriotism to do."

Ventura's comments come after the Trump administration faced criticism last week for refusing to rule out the idea of instituting a draft to force Americans to be deployed. Barron, who just turned 20 last Friday, would be of age if a draft were implemented.

The president, who has evaded the draft five times, once famously gave the excuse that he suffered from bone spurs.