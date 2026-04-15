Trump's Justice Department wants January 6 convictions against far-right groups quashed

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Justice Department asked a federal court of appeals throw out seditious conspiracy convictions for members of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were involved in the January 6 insurrection.

The Department of Justice wants the courts to throw out the convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were involved in the January 6 insurrection. © AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Donald Trump had already commuted the prison sentences of major leaders in the far-right, white supremacist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers movements after entering office last year.

"The government’s motion to vacate in this case is consistent with its practice," prosecutors wrote in a court filing shared by the New York Post, claiming that the dismissals were "in the interests of justice."

Juries had convicted Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders of orchestrating violent plots to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Xochitl Hinojosa, ex-President Joe Biden's Director of the DOJ's Office of public Affairs, denounced the decision as "yet another nod to individuals who conspired against the United States government, stormed the Capitol on January 6th, and brutally attacked law enforcement."