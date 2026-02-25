Ro Khanna acknowledges "failure" on Gaza as he demands release of DNC's 2024 election autopsy report

Washington DC - Representative Ro Khanna on Tuesday called for the release of a Democratic National Committee report on Kamala Harris ' 2024 presidential election loss.

"Today, I'm calling on the DNC to release the full autopsy report of the 2024 election," Khanna said in a video posted to social media.

"We need to deal with the hard truths about how our failure to stop the genocide in Gaza cost us support," the California Democrat added.

The DNC has so far blocked the release of a report analyzing the factors contributing to the party's White House loss to Donald Trump. According to Axios, the analysis found that Harris' stance toward Palestine cost her significant support from young and progressive voters in particular.

During the presidential race, Harris repeatedly affirmed her support for Israel and opposition to an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives.

The Biden-Harris administration continued to supply Israel with weapons and diplomatic cover despite the mounting death toll in Gaza, sparking mass protests and accusations that top US government officials had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In an October 2024 appearance on The View, Harris said "there is not a thing that comes to mind" when asked if she would have done anything differently from President Joe Biden. The only exception she named was having a Republican in her Cabinet.