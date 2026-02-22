Winter Olympics: Team USA win men's ice hockey gold for first time since 1980

Milan, Italy - The US won the men's Olympic ice hockey gold for the first time in 46 years by beating Canada 2-1 on Sunday.

Team USA celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's ice hockey final at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 22, 2026. © REUTERS

Jack Hughes struck 1min 41sec into overtime to hand the US their first Olympic title since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" win over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

The goal, scored a few minutes after Hughes' front teeth were knocked out, deprived Canada of a record 10th Olympic title and its first since the 2014 Sochi Games.

With US President Donald Trump ratcheting up the tensions with his North American neighbor over the past year, the game had an added edge – and Trump was quick to praise the new gold medalists.

"Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!" he posted on Truth Social.

To hammer home the point, the White House X account posted a picture of a bald eagle pouncing on a Canada goose.

The tone for the final sports event of the Milan-Cortina Games was set early on when the Americans were booed as they warmed up at the Santagiulia Arena by a crowd that appeared to be two-thirds Canadian.

But chants of "USA, USA" soon rang out and they got louder when Matt Boldy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first period, evading the challenge of two Canadian defenders and scoring past goaltender Jordan Binnington.

"I was just trying to find a way to get up the middle. Sometimes you get a good bounce and the puck follows you. It was a fortunate bounce for sure," Boldy said.