GOP candidate for Minnesota governor suspends campaign after daughter's shocking death

St. Cloud, Minnesota - Republican Jeff Johnson suspended his campaign to become Minnesota's governor after his daughter was stabbed to death on Friday night.

Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson suspended his campaign after his daughter was stabbed to death over the weekend. © Collage: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario & Screenshot/X/@JenDeJournett

Johnson's 22-year-old daughter, Hallie Marie Tobler, was reportedly found dead on Friday night inside the apartment she shared with her husband in St. Cloud.

Hallie Tobler reportedly died from "multiple stab wounds" and was found alongside her husband, who had suffered life-threatening wounds that local police currently believe were self-inflicted.

Local authorities suspect that the incident was an attempted murder-suicide involving her husband, who is currently in police custody while receiving treatment in hospital.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed that [the husband's] injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie's injuries and death," St. Cloud Police said in a statement.

In response to Tobler's horrific death, the Republican Party of Minnesota announced that Johnson was suspending his campaign for governor.

"The Minnesota Republican Party is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Dr. Jeff Johnson's daughter, who was killed in a violent crime Saturday night in St. Cloud," the Republican Party of Minnesota wrote in a statement on X.

"There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy," the statement continued.